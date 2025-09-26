Smart Money Is Betting Big In BLK Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards BlackRock (NYSE: BLK), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BLK usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for BlackRock. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 22% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $155,485, and 6 are calls, amounting to $329,041.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $930.0 to $1220.0 for BlackRock during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for BlackRock's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of BlackRock's whale trades within a strike price range from $930.0 to $1220.0 in the last 30 days.

BlackRock Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BLK CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/24/25 $115.1 $109.0 $112.04 $1050.00 $112.0K 10 10 BLK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/10/25 $19.4 $16.8 $18.1 $1155.00 $86.8K 0 31 BLK CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $107.3 $101.6 $104.45 $1120.00 $73.1K 32 7 BLK CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/26/25 $22.5 $18.3 $22.5 $1135.00 $49.5K 33 22 BLK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $136.1 $132.7 $136.0 $1220.00 $40.6K 3 3

About BlackRock

BlackRock is the largest asset manager in the world, with $12.528 trillion in assets under management at the end of June 2025. Its product mix is diverse, with 54% of managed assets in equity strategies, 25% in fixed income, 8% in multi-asset classes, 8% in money market funds, and 5% in alternatives. Passive strategies account for two-thirds of long-term AUM, with the company's ETF platform maintaining a leading market share domestically and on a global basis. Product distribution is weighted more toward institutional clients, which, by our calculations, account for around 80% of AUM. BlackRock is geographically diverse, with clients in more than 100 countries and more than one-third of managed assets coming from investors domiciled outside the US and Canada.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with BlackRock, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is BlackRock Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 203,408, the price of BLK is up by 0.9%, reaching $1157.62.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 14 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for BlackRock

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $1200.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for BlackRock, targeting a price of $1200.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.