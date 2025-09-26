Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on ALAB Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Astera Labs (NASDAQ: ALAB), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ALAB usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 84 extraordinary options activities for Astera Labs. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 25% leaning bullish and 59% bearish. Among these notable options, 46 are puts, totaling $3,585,571, and 38 are calls, amounting to $2,820,900.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $70.0 and $390.0 for Astera Labs, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Astera Labs options trades today is 459.71 with a total volume of 5,099.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Astera Labs's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $390.0 over the last 30 days.

Astera Labs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALAB PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $198.4 $196.8 $198.4 $390.00 $297.6K 0 15 ALAB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $26.7 $26.6 $26.7 $195.00 $285.6K 73 143 ALAB PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $29.8 $28.8 $28.8 $220.00 $262.0K 1.4K 92 ALAB PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $155.3 $154.2 $155.3 $350.00 $155.3K 13 10 ALAB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $39.3 $37.2 $37.77 $350.00 $149.2K 2.8K 61

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs Inc designs and delivers semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform integrates semiconductor technology, microcontrollers, sensors, and software to enhance performance, scalability, and data management. The company offers products such as integrated circuits (ICs), boards, and modules, catering to hyperscalers and system OEMs. The company's solutions focus on data, network, and memory management in AI-driven platforms.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Astera Labs, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Astera Labs's Current Market Status

With a volume of 2,416,598, the price of ALAB is down -1.48% at $197.68.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 38 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Astera Labs

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $216.25.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Astera Labs, maintaining a target price of $275. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank persists with their Buy rating on Astera Labs, maintaining a target price of $200. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Astera Labs with a target price of $200. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from CICC lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $190.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Astera Labs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.