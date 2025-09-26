Kratos Defense & Security Unusual Options Activity For September 26

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Kratos Defense & Security. Our analysis of options history for Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ: KTOS) revealed 17 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 58% of traders were bullish, while 35% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $458,527, and 12 were calls, valued at $841,766.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $25.0 and $110.0 for Kratos Defense & Security, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Kratos Defense & Security's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Kratos Defense & Security's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $25.0 to $110.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Kratos Defense & Security Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KTOS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $33.7 $33.4 $33.4 $100.00 $163.6K 87 97 KTOS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $33.4 $32.9 $32.9 $100.00 $157.9K 87 48 KTOS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $3.2 $2.9 $3.09 $95.00 $154.5K 195 501 KTOS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $30.2 $29.5 $29.95 $60.00 $119.7K 320 40 KTOS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $39.7 $36.3 $38.44 $50.00 $99.9K 990 52

About Kratos Defense & Security

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms, and systems. The company has two segments; The Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) segment is comprised of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including its microwave electronic products, space, training, and cybersecurity, C5ISR/modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services operating segments and The Unmanned Systems segment consists of unmanned aerial, unmanned ground, unmanned seaborne and related command, control, and communications system businesses. The company derives a majority of its revenue from the Kratos Government Solutions segment.

Current Position of Kratos Defense & Security

Currently trading with a volume of 1,857,954, the KTOS's price is up by 0.88%, now at $84.94.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 41 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Kratos Defense & Security

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $80.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

