Decoding Applied Mat's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Applied Mat.

Looking at options history for Applied Mat (NASDAQ: AMAT) we detected 55 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 28 are puts, for a total amount of $1,496,816 and 27, calls, for a total amount of $1,893,200.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $150.0 to $320.0 for Applied Mat over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Applied Mat options trades today is 1058.15 with a total volume of 10,632.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Applied Mat's big money trades within a strike price range of $150.0 to $320.0 over the last 30 days.

Applied Mat Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $6.75 $6.45 $6.5 $202.50 $171.6K 166 453 AMAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $6.0 $5.8 $5.95 $230.00 $167.7K 1.0K 532 AMAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $6.5 $6.25 $6.5 $202.50 $162.5K 166 307 AMAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $6.4 $6.2 $6.24 $202.50 $156.1K 166 822 AMAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.35 $8.1 $8.1 $230.00 $138.5K 3.9K 171

About Applied Mat

Applied Materials is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment manufacturer in the world. It has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Applied Materials holds leading market share in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

Where Is Applied Mat Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,891,483, the price of AMAT is up 0.45% at $200.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

What The Experts Say On Applied Mat

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $201.33.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley has elevated its stance to Overweight, setting a new price target at $209. * An analyst from Keybanc persists with their Overweight rating on Applied Mat, maintaining a target price of $220. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Mizuho downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $175.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Applied Mat with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.