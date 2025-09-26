What the Options Market Tells Us About Centene

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Centene.

Looking at options history for Centene (NYSE: CNC) we detected 28 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $439,754 and 24, calls, for a total amount of $2,196,457.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $55.0 for Centene over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Centene's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Centene's whale trades within a strike price range from $25.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

Centene Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CNC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $15.8 $15.7 $15.8 $25.00 $303.3K 346 194 CNC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $13.7 $13.6 $13.6 $25.00 $261.1K 71.4K 564 CNC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $14.0 $13.9 $13.9 $25.00 $191.8K 71.4K 300 CNC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $8.5 $8.4 $8.5 $35.00 $170.0K 5.0K 521 CNC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/26/25 $2.3 $2.3 $2.29 $37.00 $159.9K 379 696

About Centene

Centene is a managed care organization that focuses on government-sponsored healthcare plans, including Medicaid, Medicare, and the individual exchanges. Centene served 22 million medical members as of December 2024, mostly in Medicaid (about 60% of membership), the individual exchanges (about 20%), and Medicare (about 5%). The company also has a military contract and provides Medicare Part D pharmaceutical plans.

Present Market Standing of Centene

With a trading volume of 5,833,297, the price of CNC is up by 2.31%, reaching $35.19.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 28 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Centene

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $35.75.

* An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Centene, maintaining a target price of $33. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Centene, targeting a price of $39. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Centene, targeting a price of $35. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Bernstein continues to hold a Outperform rating for Centene, targeting a price of $36.

