Looking At Wells Fargo's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Wells Fargo. Our analysis of options history for Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) revealed 18 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $132,043, and 14 were calls, valued at $751,103.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $65.0 and $100.0 for Wells Fargo, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Wells Fargo's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Wells Fargo's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $65.0 to $100.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Wells Fargo Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WFC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.94 $1.92 $1.92 $95.00 $87.3K 5.5K 474 WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $0.84 $0.8 $0.84 $95.00 $83.3K 34.8K 1.4K WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $0.76 $0.73 $0.76 $95.00 $76.0K 34.8K 5.0K WFC CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/26/25 $6.4 $6.25 $6.31 $79.00 $63.1K 664 101 WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/15/26 $10.85 $10.75 $10.85 $80.00 $58.5K 156 90

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance-sheet assets. The company has four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the US.

Current Position of Wells Fargo

With a volume of 3,056,906, the price of WFC is up 1.03% at $85.19.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 18 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Wells Fargo

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $89.0.

* An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on Wells Fargo, maintaining a target price of $88. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on Wells Fargo, maintaining a target price of $90.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

