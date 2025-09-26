Behind the Scenes of Workday's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WDAY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Workday.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 75% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $51,510, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $720,200.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $145.0 to $260.0 for Workday during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Workday's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Workday's significant trades, within a strike price range of $145.0 to $260.0, over the past month.

Workday Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WDAY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $13.4 $12.5 $13.0 $260.00 $390.0K 2.9K 0 WDAY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $16.5 $15.4 $16.0 $250.00 $160.0K 947 152 WDAY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $1.7 $1.5 $1.7 $145.00 $51.5K 303 303 WDAY CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $15.0 $14.8 $15.0 $250.00 $45.0K 947 182 WDAY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $38.5 $37.1 $38.5 $260.00 $34.6K 117 9

About Workday

Workday is a software company that offers human capital management, financial management, and business planning solutions for enterprises. Known for being a cloud-only software provider, Workday was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

In light of the recent options history for Workday, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Workday

With a trading volume of 897,313, the price of WDAY is up by 1.38%, reaching $246.11.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 60 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Workday

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $294.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $300. * An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Buy rating on Workday, maintaining a target price of $290. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $265. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from JMP Securities lowers its rating to Market Outperform with a new price target of $315. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Workday, maintaining a target price of $300.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

