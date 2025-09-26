Smart Money Is Betting Big In GOOGL Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GOOGL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 52 extraordinary options activities for Alphabet. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 42% leaning bullish and 48% bearish. Among these notable options, 13 are puts, totaling $1,194,011, and 39 are calls, amounting to $3,314,252.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $370.0 for Alphabet over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Alphabet's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Alphabet's significant trades, within a strike price range of $65.0 to $370.0, over the past month.

Alphabet Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOOGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $18.5 $18.25 $18.3 $315.00 $915.0K 1.4K 500 GOOGL PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/26 $8.3 $8.15 $8.3 $210.00 $415.0K 956 500 GOOGL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/31/25 $12.95 $12.75 $12.76 $245.00 $305.4K 628 539 GOOGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $26.9 $26.75 $26.75 $245.00 $240.7K 1.9K 31 GOOGL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/26/25 $1.41 $1.4 $1.4 $247.50 $221.5K 2.6K 2.3K

About Alphabet

Alphabet is a holding company that wholly owns internet giant Google. The California-based company derives slightly less than 90% of its revenue from Google services, the vast majority of which is advertising sales. Alongside online ads, Google services houses sales stemming from Google's subscription services (YouTube TV, YouTube Music among others), platforms (sales and in-app purchases on Play Store), and devices (Chromebooks, Pixel smartphones, and smart home products such as Chromecast). Google's cloud computing platform, or GCP, accounts for roughly 10% of Alphabet's revenue with the firm's investments in up-and-coming technologies such as self-driving cars (Waymo), health (Verily), and internet access (Google Fiber) making up the rest.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Alphabet, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Alphabet Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 7,435,002, with GOOGL's price up by 0.18%, positioned at $246.24.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 32 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Alphabet

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $283.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on Alphabet with a target price of $285. * An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Alphabet, which currently sits at a price target of $260. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from MoffettNathanson continues to hold a Buy rating for Alphabet, targeting a price of $295. * An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Alphabet, which currently sits at a price target of $275. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Alphabet, maintaining a target price of $300.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.