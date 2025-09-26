Duolingo's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Duolingo. Our analysis of options history for Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) revealed 28 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 53% of traders were bullish, while 14% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 13 were puts, with a value of $496,363, and 15 were calls, valued at $942,322.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $195.0 to $450.0 for Duolingo over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Duolingo stands at 250.68, with a total volume reaching 1,048.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Duolingo, situated within the strike price corridor from $195.0 to $450.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Duolingo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DUOL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $57.1 $53.3 $55.2 $300.00 $165.6K 194 30 DUOL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/31/25 $35.0 $31.3 $33.0 $300.00 $165.0K 77 0 DUOL CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $14.2 $13.6 $14.0 $400.00 $105.0K 376 79 DUOL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $32.6 $30.3 $32.6 $350.00 $81.1K 60 0 DUOL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $48.0 $47.9 $48.0 $320.00 $67.2K 1.2K 15

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc is a technology company that develops a mobile learning platform to learn languages and is the top-grossing app in the Education category on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. Its products are powered by sophisticated data analytics and artificial intelligence and delivered with class art, animation, and design to make it easier for learners to stay motivated master new material, and achieve their learning goals. Its solutions include the Duolingo Language Learning App, Super Duolingo, Duolingo English Test: AI-Driven Language Assessment, Duolingo For Schools, Duolingo ABC, and Duolingo Math. It has four predominant sources of revenue; time-based subscriptions, in-app advertising placement by third parties, and the Duolingo English Test, and In-App Purchases.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Duolingo, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Duolingo

Trading volume stands at 417,607, with DUOL's price up by 1.52%, positioned at $318.25.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 40 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Duolingo

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $330.8.

