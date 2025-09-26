Looking At Baidu's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Baidu. Our analysis of options history for Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) revealed 19 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 42% of traders were bullish, while 47% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $56,304, and 17 were calls, valued at $1,271,739.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $120.0 to $175.0 for Baidu during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Baidu's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Baidu's whale trades within a strike price range from $120.0 to $175.0 in the last 30 days.

Baidu 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/10/25 $2.59 $2.55 $2.59 $140.00 $258.7K 4.0K 506 BIDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/10/25 $2.64 $2.63 $2.63 $140.00 $131.5K 4.0K 503 BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/10/25 $2.66 $2.55 $2.55 $140.00 $127.5K 4.0K 2.0K BIDU CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/10/25 $2.56 $2.38 $2.51 $140.00 $125.2K 4.0K 2.5K BIDU CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/10/25 $2.45 $2.37 $2.45 $140.00 $122.5K 4.0K 3.5K

About Baidu

Baidu is the largest internet search engine in China with over 50% share of the search engine market in 2024 per web analytics firm, Statcounter. The firm generated 70% of core revenue from online marketing services from its search engine in 2024. Outside its search engine, Baidu is a technology-driven company and its other major growth initiatives are artificial intelligence cloud, video streaming services, voice recognition technology, and autonomous driving.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Baidu, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Baidu Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 689,294, the price of BIDU is down -2.52% at $131.99.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

Expert Opinions on Baidu

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $143.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on Baidu with a target price of $157. * An analyst from Arete Research upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $143. * An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Baidu, which currently sits at a price target of $95. * Showing optimism, an analyst from DBS Bank upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $177.

