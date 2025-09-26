Decoding SoFi Technologies's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SOFI usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for SoFi Technologies. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 45% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $85,600, and 8 are calls, amounting to $313,205.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $10.0 to $32.0 for SoFi Technologies during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in SoFi Technologies's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to SoFi Technologies's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $10.0 to $32.0 over the preceding 30 days.

SoFi Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/27 $19.85 $18.35 $19.6 $10.00 $64.6K 538 33 SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $16.85 $16.85 $16.85 $15.00 $42.1K 584 27 SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $13.2 $12.95 $12.9 $17.00 $38.7K 7.7K 30 SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $9.5 $9.4 $9.4 $22.00 $37.6K 25.6K 8 SOFI CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $7.05 $7.0 $7.0 $27.00 $35.0K 6.6K 2

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning. The company intends to be a one-stop shop for its clients' finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with SoFi Technologies, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of SoFi Technologies

With a volume of 6,302,186, the price of SOFI is down -0.74% at $27.91.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 32 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About SoFi Technologies

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $30.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on SoFi Technologies with a target price of $29. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for SoFi Technologies, targeting a price of $31.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for SoFi Technologies, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.