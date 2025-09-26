What the Options Market Tells Us About Goldman Sachs Group

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Goldman Sachs Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 75%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $373,718, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $167,538.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $720.0 and $950.0 for Goldman Sachs Group, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Goldman Sachs Group's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Goldman Sachs Group's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $720.0 to $950.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Group Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $161.0 $155.9 $159.65 $950.00 $79.8K 5 0 GS PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $51.55 $47.8 $51.55 $815.00 $67.0K 16 13 GS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $51.3 $47.85 $51.35 $815.00 $66.7K 16 26 GS PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $48.65 $45.7 $48.65 $810.00 $53.5K 247 20 GS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $48.5 $45.9 $48.5 $810.00 $53.3K 247 31

About Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs is a storied financial institution, founded in 1869 and best known for its role as a leading global investment bank. The firm has a sprawling reach across global financial centers and has been the leading provider of global merger and acquisition advisory services, by revenue, for the past 20 years. Since the global financial crisis, Goldman has expanded its offerings into more stable fee-based businesses like asset and wealth management, which comprised roughly 30% of post-provision revenue at the end of 2024. The bank holding company generates revenue from investment banking, global market making and trading, lending, asset management, wealth management, and a small and declining portfolio of consumer credit card loans.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Goldman Sachs Group, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Goldman Sachs Group's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 124,271, the price of GS is up by 0.13%, reaching $795.76.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 18 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $855.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Goldman Sachs Group with a target price of $855.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Goldman Sachs Group options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.