This Is What Whales Are Betting On Salesforce

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Salesforce.

Looking at options history for Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) we detected 70 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 34% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 34 are puts, for a total amount of $3,872,368 and 36, calls, for a total amount of $4,402,303.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $440.0 for Salesforce over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Salesforce's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Salesforce's whale trades within a strike price range from $120.0 to $440.0 in the last 30 days.

Salesforce 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $40.0 $37.65 $37.63 $250.00 $1.4M 2.1K 376 CRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $23.6 $23.3 $23.6 $250.00 $1.1M 881 544 CRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $7.65 $7.6 $7.64 $220.00 $342.1K 2.5K 608 CRM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $14.0 $13.65 $13.8 $230.00 $276.0K 826 201 CRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $1.84 $1.76 $1.79 $320.00 $268.5K 2.6K 1.5K

About Salesforce

Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Salesforce, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Salesforce Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,456,238, the price of CRM is down -0.59% at $244.44.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 68 days.

What The Experts Say On Salesforce

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $348.2.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Salesforce, targeting a price of $405. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Salesforce with a target price of $315. * An analyst from Bernstein has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on Salesforce, which currently sits at a price target of $221. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Salesforce, targeting a price of $400. * An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $400.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.