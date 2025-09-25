Smart Money Is Betting Big In DIS Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Walt Disney.

Looking at options history for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) we detected 24 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $827,348 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $995,988.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $85.0 to $150.0 for Walt Disney during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Walt Disney's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Walt Disney's significant trades, within a strike price range of $85.0 to $150.0, over the past month.

Walt Disney Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $4.7 $4.6 $4.6 $100.00 $335.3K 2.5K 737 DIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $3.65 $3.6 $3.6 $120.00 $289.1K 5.3K 160 DIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $21.7 $21.1 $21.12 $115.00 $211.0K 117 100 DIS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $4.8 $4.7 $4.7 $100.00 $188.0K 2.5K 1.1K DIS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/03/25 $0.69 $0.65 $0.67 $116.00 $83.7K 474 1.4K

About Walt Disney

Disney operates in three global business segments: entertainment, sports, and experiences. Entertainment and experiences both benefit from the firm's ownership of iconic franchises and characters. Entertainment includes the ABC broadcast network, several cable television networks, and the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services. Within the segment, Disney also engages in movie and television production and distribution, with content licensed to movie theaters, other content providers, or, increasingly, kept in-house for use on Disney's own streaming platform and television networks. The sports segment houses ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming service. Experiences contains Disney's theme parks and vacation destinations, and also benefits from merchandise licensing.

In light of the recent options history for Walt Disney, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Walt Disney

With a volume of 4,128,113, the price of DIS is up 0.07% at $113.51.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Walt Disney

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $125.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $125. * An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $125.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Walt Disney, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.