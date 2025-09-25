Spotlight on Comcast: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Comcast. Our analysis of options history for Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 69% of traders were bullish, while 23% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $238,837, and 6 were calls, valued at $279,578.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $29.5 and $35.0 for Comcast, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Comcast's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Comcast's whale activity within a strike price range from $29.5 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Comcast Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CMCSA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/24/25 $0.63 $0.59 $0.63 $32.00 $50.8K 188 814 CMCSA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/31/25 $0.65 $0.59 $0.65 $33.00 $50.7K 379 783 CMCSA CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/24/25 $0.24 $0.14 $0.18 $34.00 $50.4K 2.5K 2.8K CMCSA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/31/25 $0.42 $0.16 $0.42 $34.00 $50.4K 535 1.6K CMCSA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/31/25 $0.99 $0.76 $0.99 $32.00 $49.5K 157 502

About Comcast

Comcast is made up of three parts. The core cable business owns networks capable of providing television, internet access, and phone services to 64 million US homes and businesses, or nearly half of the country. The firm provides services to about half of the locations in this territory. Comcast acquired NBCUniversal from General Electric in 2011. NBCU owns several cable networks, including CNBC, MSNBC, and USA, the NBC network, the Peacock streaming platform, several local NBC affiliates, Universal Studios, and several theme parks. The firm plans to spin off most of its cable networks later in 2025. Finally, Sky, acquired in 2018, is a large television provider in the UK and Italy.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Comcast, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Comcast

Trading volume stands at 9,868,359, with CMCSA's price up by 0.35%, positioned at $31.72.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 35 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Comcast

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $37.0.

* An analyst from Bernstein has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Comcast, which currently sits at a price target of $36. * In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Sector Perform, setting a price target of $38.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Comcast options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.