Spotlight on Johnson & Johnson: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Johnson & Johnson. Our analysis of options history for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) revealed 17 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 58% of traders were bullish, while 23% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $283,763, and 14 were calls, valued at $935,177.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $145.0 to $190.0 for Johnson & Johnson during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Johnson & Johnson's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Johnson & Johnson's whale activity within a strike price range from $145.0 to $190.0 in the last 30 days.

Johnson & Johnson Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JNJ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $6.25 $6.1 $6.18 $180.00 $185.4K 11.3K 1.6K JNJ CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $20.0 $19.65 $20.0 $165.00 $180.0K 1.4K 0 JNJ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $2.57 $2.21 $2.21 $175.00 $142.1K 5.1K 747 JNJ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $2.03 $1.92 $2.03 $175.00 $101.4K 5.1K 1.7K JNJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.35 $6.3 $6.35 $180.00 $95.4K 11.3K 12

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most diverse healthcare firm. It has two divisions: innovative medicine and medtech. These now represent all of the company's sales following the divestment of the consumer business, Kenvue, in 2023. After restructurings in 2023-24, the drug division focuses on three main therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, and neurology. Geographically, just over half of total revenue is generated in the United States.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Johnson & Johnson, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Johnson & Johnson Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 4,449,853, the JNJ's price is up by 0.36%, now at $177.32.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 19 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Johnson & Johnson

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $203.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Johnson & Johnson, targeting a price of $200. * An analyst from Guggenheim has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $206.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Johnson & Johnson with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.