Smart Money Is Betting Big In TEM Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Tempus AI. Our analysis of options history for Tempus AI (NASDAQ: TEM) revealed 34 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 13 were puts, with a value of $579,742, and 21 were calls, valued at $1,109,663.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $115.0 for Tempus AI, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Tempus AI's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Tempus AI's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $115.0 in the last 30 days.

Tempus AI Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.5 $4.3 $4.4 $115.00 $196.6K 2.0K 676 TEM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/07/25 $9.2 $8.7 $8.8 $79.00 $106.4K 0 6 TEM PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $4.6 $4.4 $4.48 $75.00 $89.6K 3.5K 290 TEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $55.1 $54.5 $54.6 $20.00 $81.9K 2.6K 23 TEM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $56.8 $56.8 $56.8 $20.00 $79.5K 2.6K 37

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company. It has built the Tempus Platform, which comprises both a technology platform to free healthcare data from silos and an operating system to make the resulting data useful. Its Intelligent Diagnostics use AI, including generative AI, to make laboratory tests more accurate, tailored, and personal.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Tempus AI, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Tempus AI's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 5,862,539, the price of TEM is down by -2.92%, reaching $76.92.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 39 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Tempus AI

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $94.0.

* An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $90. * An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. persists with their Buy rating on Tempus AI, maintaining a target price of $98.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.