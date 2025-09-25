Freeport-McMoRan Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Freeport-McMoRan. Our analysis of options history for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) revealed 94 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 59% of traders were bullish, while 29% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 45 were puts, with a value of $6,847,495, and 49 were calls, valued at $4,493,369.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $28.0 to $65.0 for Freeport-McMoRan over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Freeport-McMoRan's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Freeport-McMoRan's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $28.0 to $65.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Freeport-McMoRan Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FCX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.1 $3.05 $3.08 $37.00 $1.0M 2.3K 3.6K FCX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $11.5 $11.4 $11.4 $47.00 $645.6K 376 571 FCX PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $7.2 $7.1 $7.14 $40.00 $535.5K 9.7K 1.2K FCX PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $5.35 $5.25 $5.25 $37.00 $420.0K 7.7K 886 FCX PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $4.2 $4.05 $4.05 $36.00 $405.0K 87 1.0K

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan owns stakes in 10 copper mines, led by its 49% ownership of the Grasberg copper and gold operations in Indonesia, 55% of the Cerro Verde mine in Peru, and 72% of Morenci in Arizona. It sold around 1.2 million metric tons of copper (its share) in 2024, making it the one of the world's largest copper miners by volume. It also sold about 900,000 ounces of gold, mostly from Grasberg, and 70 million pounds of molybdenum. It had about 25 years of copper reserves at the end of December 2024. we expect it to sell similar amounts of copper midcycle in 2029, though we expect gold volumes to decline to about 650,000 ounces then due to falling production at Grasberg.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Freeport-McMoRan, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Freeport-McMoRan's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 54,331,354, the FCX's price is down by -5.29%, now at $35.68.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 26 days.

What The Experts Say On Freeport-McMoRan

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $45.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Raymond James continues to hold a Outperform rating for Freeport-McMoRan, targeting a price of $46. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Freeport-McMoRan, which currently sits at a price target of $42. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Freeport-McMoRan with a target price of $48. * An analyst from Scotiabank has revised its rating downward to Sector Perform, adjusting the price target to $45. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Freeport-McMoRan, maintaining a target price of $46.

