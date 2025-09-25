10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/26/25 $430.00 $36.0K 12.4K 111.0K RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $20.00 $64.0K 4.0K 37.7K SG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/03/25 $8.00 $95.4K 7.9K 7.0K LI CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/26/25 $25.00 $29.4K 18.7K 1.8K MLCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $10.00 $39.6K 3.2K 1.6K AMZN PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/21/26 $170.00 $700.0K 415 1.0K BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $150.00 $162.5K 15.7K 553 LVS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $50.00 $87.4K 436 505 KMX PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $60.00 $29.2K 1.3K 175 STUB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/26 $20.00 $35.0K 431 139

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ: TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on September 26, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $430.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 12455 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 111022 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN (NASDAQ: RIVN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 57 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.0K, with a price of $64.0 per contract. There were 4008 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 37788 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SG (NYSE: SG), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on October 3, 2025. Parties traded 4725 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.4K, with a price of $20.0 per contract. There were 7995 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7029 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LI (NASDAQ: LI), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on September 26, 2025. Parties traded 195 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $151.0 per contract. There were 18752 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1873 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MLCO (NASDAQ: MLCO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 1600 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.6K, with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 3230 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ: AMZN), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 330 day(s) on August 21, 2026. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $700.0K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 415 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1004 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE: BABA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 113 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $162.5K, with a price of $3250.0 per contract. There were 15702 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 553 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LVS (NYSE: LVS), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $87.4K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 436 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 505 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KMX (NYSE: KMX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $1463.0 per contract. There were 1350 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 175 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding STUB (NYSE: STUB), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 204 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 431 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 139 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

