MercadoLibre's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on MercadoLibre. Our analysis of options history for MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) revealed 22 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 27% of traders were bullish, while 45% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $940,837, and 15 were calls, valued at $790,535.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2080.0 to $2800.0 for MercadoLibre over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of MercadoLibre stands at 94.45, with a total volume reaching 165.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in MercadoLibre, situated within the strike price corridor from $2080.0 to $2800.0, throughout the last 30 days.

MercadoLibre 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MELI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $82.3 $56.0 $67.43 $2190.00 $552.9K 0 82 MELI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $176.7 $163.7 $176.7 $2500.00 $212.0K 89 12 MELI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/27 $788.0 $748.0 $768.0 $2080.00 $76.8K 0 1 MELI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $106.7 $99.0 $99.0 $2450.00 $69.3K 36 16 MELI CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/27 $666.0 $648.0 $666.0 $2300.00 $66.6K 10 0

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre runs the largest e-commerce marketplace in Latin America, with more than 218 million active users and 1 million active sellers across 18 countries stitching into its commerce network or fintech solutions when last reported. The company operates a host of complementary businesses to its core online shop, with shipping solutions (Mercado Envios), a payment and financing operation (Mercado Pago and Mercado Credito), advertisements (Mercado Clics), classifieds, and a turnkey e-commerce solution (Mercado Shops) rounding out its arsenal. MercadoLibre generates revenue from final value fees, advertising royalties, payment processing, insertion fees, subscription fees, and interest income from consumer and small-business lending.

Having examined the options trading patterns of MercadoLibre, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

MercadoLibre's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 146,365, the MELI's price is down by -1.45%, now at $2474.45.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 41 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for MercadoLibre

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $2900.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Overweight rating on MercadoLibre with a target price of $2900.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for MercadoLibre with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.