Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Lemonade

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Lemonade. Our analysis of options history for Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) revealed 23 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 60% of traders were bullish, while 34% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $127,505, and 20 were calls, valued at $1,113,566.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $12.0 to $75.0 for Lemonade during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Lemonade stands at 930.54, with a total volume reaching 7,033.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Lemonade, situated within the strike price corridor from $12.0 to $75.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Lemonade Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LMND CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.8 $6.4 $6.8 $60.00 $136.0K 1.4K 1 LMND CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $23.1 $22.0 $22.0 $42.00 $110.0K 896 50 LMND CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/26/25 $1.95 $1.55 $1.9 $50.00 $88.3K 140 483 LMND CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.0 $6.8 $6.8 $60.00 $68.0K 1.4K 701 LMND CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.0 $6.8 $6.8 $60.00 $68.0K 1.4K 401

About Lemonade

Lemonade Inc operates in the insurance industry. The company offers digital and artificial intelligence based platform for various insurances and for settling claims and paying premiums. The platform ensures transparency in issuing policies and settling disputes. The company is using technology, data, artificial intelligence, contemporary design, and social impact to deliver delightful and affordable insurances. Geographically, it operates in California, Texas, New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Georgia, Washington, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Oregon and others.

Lemonade's Current Market Status

With a volume of 1,993,056, the price of LMND is down -3.24% at $51.7.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

Expert Opinions on Lemonade

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $60.0.

An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Lemonade, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.