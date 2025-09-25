Smart Money Is Betting Big In COF Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Capital One Finl (NYSE: COF).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with COF, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Capital One Finl.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 11%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $27,660, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $926,380.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $220.0 and $232.5 for Capital One Finl, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Capital One Finl's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Capital One Finl's whale trades within a strike price range from $220.0 to $232.5 in the last 30 days.

Capital One Finl Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.9 $12.4 $12.4 $230.00 $487.3K 2.1K 112 COF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.4 $12.1 $12.4 $230.00 $74.4K 2.1K 112 COF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.4 $12.3 $12.4 $230.00 $68.2K 2.1K 569 COF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $13.0 $13.0 $13.0 $230.00 $67.6K 2.1K 736 COF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.9 $12.9 $12.9 $230.00 $67.0K 2.1K 790

About Capital One Finl

Capital One is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. Originally a spinoff of Signet Financial's credit card division in 1994, the company is now primarily involved in credit card lending, auto loans, and commercial lending. Following the acquisition of Discover in 2025, the firm also has a modest personal loan business, though credit card lending still provides the majority of the bank's revenue.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Capital One Finl, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Capital One Finl Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 700,805, the COF's price is down by -1.04%, now at $222.0.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 28 days.

What The Experts Say On Capital One Finl

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $270.0.

* An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Capital One Finl, which currently sits at a price target of $270.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Capital One Finl with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.