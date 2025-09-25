Check Out What Whales Are Doing With GLW

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Corning. Our analysis of options history for Corning (NYSE: GLW) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $218,680, and 5 were calls, valued at $167,990.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $70.0 and $78.0 for Corning, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Corning's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Corning's whale activity within a strike price range from $70.0 to $78.0 in the last 30 days.

Corning Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GLW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/26/25 $0.78 $0.6 $0.6 $78.00 $134.9K 1.3K 35 GLW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/26/25 $0.7 $0.7 $0.7 $78.00 $58.3K 1.3K 3.1K GLW CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $9.05 $8.8 $9.0 $70.00 $45.0K 12.6K 15 GLW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/26/25 $1.37 $1.15 $1.15 $78.00 $35.4K 1.9K 553 GLW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $16.65 $16.6 $16.65 $70.00 $33.2K 153 10

About Corning

Corning is a leader in materials science, specializing in the production of glass, ceramics, and optical fiber. The firm supplies its products for a wide range of applications, from flat-panel displays in televisions to gasoline particulate filters in automobiles to optical fiber for broadband access, with a leading share in many of its end markets.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Corning, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Corning

With a trading volume of 2,650,465, the price of GLW is down by -2.25%, reaching $78.11.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 33 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Corning

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $89.33.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Corning, maintaining a target price of $91. * An analyst from UBS has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $84. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Corning, targeting a price of $93.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.