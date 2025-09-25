Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Vistra

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Vistra (NYSE: VST).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VST, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Vistra.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $154,666, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $629,550.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $160.0 to $275.0 for Vistra during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Vistra's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Vistra's significant trades, within a strike price range of $160.0 to $275.0, over the past month.

Vistra Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $11.55 $11.15 $11.55 $220.00 $115.5K 6.9K 109 VST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $6.9 $6.55 $6.9 $210.00 $103.5K 4.5K 186 VST CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/24/25 $41.7 $38.0 $39.31 $160.00 $98.2K 40 0 VST CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $23.55 $21.85 $22.84 $200.00 $91.3K 1.9K 0 VST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $11.7 $11.1 $11.1 $202.50 $83.2K 393 75

About Vistra

Vistra Energy is one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the US. Following the 2024 Energy Harbor acquisition, Vistra owns 41 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, natural gas, solar, and energy storage assets. The proposed Lotus Partners acquisition would add 2.6 GW of natural gas generation. Its retail electricity business serves 5 million customers in 20 states, including almost a third of all Texas electricity consumers. Vistra emerged from the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in 2016. It acquired Dynegy in 2018.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Vistra, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Vistra

Currently trading with a volume of 1,323,226, the VST's price is up by 0.29%, now at $202.66.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 42 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Vistra

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $244.67.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.