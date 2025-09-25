A Closer Look at Cleanspark's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Cleanspark.

Looking at options history for Cleanspark (NASDAQ: CLSK) we detected 21 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $1,022,801 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $1,310,253.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $10.0 and $27.0 for Cleanspark, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cleanspark's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cleanspark's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $27.0 in the last 30 days.

Cleanspark Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLSK PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $4.15 $4.1 $4.15 $17.00 $459.8K 3.3K 0 CLSK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $4.1 $4.05 $4.1 $17.00 $436.3K 3.3K 2.1K CLSK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.57 $2.4 $2.48 $15.00 $299.8K 33.2K 63 CLSK CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.36 $2.27 $2.34 $15.00 $296.7K 33.2K 1.4K CLSK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $3.9 $3.75 $3.75 $15.00 $131.2K 5.7K 551

About Cleanspark

Cleanspark Inc is a bitcoin mining company. Through CleanSpark, Inc., and the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, the company mines bitcoin. The company entered the bitcoin mining industry through its acquisition of ATL. Bitcoin mining is the sole reportable segment of the company.

Cleanspark's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 6,472,439, the CLSK's price is down by -4.5%, now at $13.8.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 67 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Cleanspark

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $20.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Chardan Capital persists with their Buy rating on Cleanspark, maintaining a target price of $20.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Cleanspark, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.