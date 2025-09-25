A Closer Look at Cleanspark's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Cleanspark.
Looking at options history for Cleanspark (NASDAQ: CLSK) we detected 21 trades.
If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.
From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $1,022,801 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $1,310,253.
Expected Price Movements
After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $10.0 and $27.0 for Cleanspark, spanning the last three months.
Volume & Open Interest Trends
Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.
This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cleanspark's options for a given strike price.
Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cleanspark's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $27.0 in the last 30 days.
Cleanspark Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days
Largest Options Trades Observed:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Ask
|Bid
|Price
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|CLSK
|PUT
|SWEEP
|NEUTRAL
|11/21/25
|$4.15
|$4.1
|$4.15
|$17.00
|$459.8K
|3.3K
|0
|CLSK
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|11/21/25
|$4.1
|$4.05
|$4.1
|$17.00
|$436.3K
|3.3K
|2.1K
|CLSK
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|01/16/26
|$2.57
|$2.4
|$2.48
|$15.00
|$299.8K
|33.2K
|63
|CLSK
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|01/16/26
|$2.36
|$2.27
|$2.34
|$15.00
|$296.7K
|33.2K
|1.4K
|CLSK
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|06/18/26
|$3.9
|$3.75
|$3.75
|$15.00
|$131.2K
|5.7K
|551
About Cleanspark
Cleanspark Inc is a bitcoin mining company. Through CleanSpark, Inc., and the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, the company mines bitcoin. The company entered the bitcoin mining industry through its acquisition of ATL. Bitcoin mining is the sole reportable segment of the company.
Cleanspark's Current Market Status
- Currently trading with a volume of 6,472,439, the CLSK's price is down by -4.5%, now at $13.8.
- RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.
- Anticipated earnings release is in 67 days.
What Analysts Are Saying About Cleanspark
Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $20.0.
Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move
Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Chardan Capital persists with their Buy rating on Cleanspark, maintaining a target price of $20.
Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.
If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Cleanspark, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.