Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SATS

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on EchoStar.

Looking at options history for EchoStar SATS we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 18% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 72% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $289,660 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $17,507,869.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $35.0 to $105.0 for EchoStar during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for EchoStar's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of EchoStar's whale activity within a strike price range from $35.0 to $105.0 in the last 30 days.

EchoStar 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SATS CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $24.1 $23.5 $23.7 $50.00 $11.8M 307 5.0K SATS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $39.8 $39.3 $39.3 $35.00 $5.3M 12.3K 1.3K SATS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $12.6 $12.3 $12.3 $65.00 $244.8K 2.8K 202 SATS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/26/25 $3.9 $3.7 $3.8 $70.00 $76.0K 1.0K 256 SATS PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/26 $33.7 $33.6 $33.7 $105.00 $67.4K 0 82

About EchoStar

Satellite television provides the bulk of EchoStar's revenue. The firm serves about 5 million US satellite customers, about 10% of the traditional television market. It also serves 2 million customers under the Sling brand. EchoStar has also amassed an extensive portfolio of spectrum licenses and is building a nationwide wireless network. It acquired Sprint's prepaid business, serving approximately 7 million customers, primarily under the Boost brand. The firm has agreed to sell a portion of its wireless licenses to AT&T and SpaceX, and will rely heavily on the AT&T network to serve customers. EchoStar's legacy businesses provide satellite telecom services and equipment to businesses and consumers, including about 800,000 internet customers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of EchoStar, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

EchoStar's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 2,154,245, with SATS's price up by 0.49%, positioned at $74.0.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 48 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for EchoStar

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $73.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on EchoStar, maintaining a target price of $91. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on EchoStar, maintaining a target price of $85. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on EchoStar, maintaining a target price of $59. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Deutsche Bank continues to hold a Buy rating for EchoStar, targeting a price of $67. * An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on EchoStar, which currently sits at a price target of $67.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

