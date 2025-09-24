This Is What Whales Are Betting On Rezolve AI

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Rezolve AI RZLV.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RZLV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Rezolve AI.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $33,000, and 12, calls, for a total amount of $619,195.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $3.5 to $10.0 for Rezolve AI during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Rezolve AI's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Rezolve AI's whale trades within a strike price range from $3.5 to $10.0 in the last 30 days.

Rezolve AI 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RZLV CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $3.5 $3.4 $3.44 $3.50 $103.2K 1.1K 301 RZLV CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.1 $2.95 $3.0 $5.00 $90.0K 1.3K 706 RZLV CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $3.1 $3.0 $3.0 $4.00 $90.0K 3.6K 309 RZLV CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $1.7 $1.45 $1.5 $7.50 $67.5K 6.0K 854 RZLV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $3.2 $3.0 $3.1 $5.00 $46.5K 1.3K 151

About Rezolve AI

Rezolve AI PLC is an AI-powered solutions company, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth for the retail and e-commerce sectors. The company's product, Brain Commerce, powered by its proprietary Large Language Model (LLM) brainpowa, transforms the online shopping experience. By surpassing traditional site search and product discovery tools, Brain Commerce improves conversion rates, increases average order value (AOV), and reduces cart abandonment. The company has one reportable segment, which is cloud-based services. Geographically, the company generates revenue from Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Japan, with the majority of revenue generated from the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Rezolve AI, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Rezolve AI Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 12,051,602, the RZLV's price is down by -2.92%, now at $6.97.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 19 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Rezolve AI

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $9.0.

* An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. persists with their Buy rating on Rezolve AI, maintaining a target price of $9. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Roth Capital downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $9.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.