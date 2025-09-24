Check Out What Whales Are Doing With KMX

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on CarMax.

Looking at options history for CarMax KMX we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $297,311 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $140,935.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $50.0 and $70.0 for CarMax, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CarMax's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CarMax's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

CarMax Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KMX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $3.8 $3.7 $3.8 $57.50 $82.7K 2.6K 785 KMX PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $3.9 $3.7 $3.88 $57.50 $66.7K 2.6K 1.0K KMX CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $2.55 $2.4 $2.49 $60.00 $49.8K 1.1K 1.1K KMX PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $4.7 $4.5 $4.55 $57.50 $45.5K 111 108 KMX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $3.8 $3.7 $3.79 $57.50 $40.1K 2.6K 567

About CarMax

CarMax sells, finances, and services used and new cars through a chain of around 250 used retail stores. It was formed in 1993 as a unit of Circuit City and spun off into an independent company in late 2002. Used-vehicle sales were 83% of fiscal 2025 revenue and wholesale about 17%, with the remaining portion composed of extended service plans and repair. In fiscal 2025, the company retailed and wholesaled 789,050 and 544,312 used vehicles, respectively. CarMax is the largest used-vehicle retailer in the US but still estimates that it had only about 3.7% US market share of vehicles 0-10 years old in calendar 2024. It seeks over 5% share. CarMax is based in Richmond, Virginia.

Having examined the options trading patterns of CarMax, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

CarMax's Current Market Status

With a volume of 3,664,049, the price of KMX is down -0.66% at $57.22.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

Expert Opinions on CarMax

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $65.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for CarMax, targeting a price of $65.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest CarMax options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.