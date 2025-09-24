Smart Money Is Betting Big In ALAB Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Astera Labs ALAB.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ALAB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 154 uncommon options trades for Astera Labs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 32% bullish and 43%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 36 are puts, for a total amount of $7,448,497, and 118 are calls, for a total amount of $9,453,315.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $60.0 and $390.0 for Astera Labs, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Astera Labs options trades today is 415.2 with a total volume of 52,703.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Astera Labs's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $390.0 over the last 30 days.

Astera Labs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALAB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/03/25 $21.6 $21.2 $21.2 $222.50 $212.0K 275 129 ALAB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $38.5 $37.3 $37.94 $390.00 $208.6K 87 62 ALAB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/10/25 $9.1 $8.3 $8.3 $220.00 $166.0K 1.2K 495 ALAB PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/03/25 $21.8 $21.1 $21.1 $222.50 $160.3K 275 174 ALAB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/10/25 $8.5 $8.1 $8.1 $220.00 $109.5K 1.2K 1.3K

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs Inc designs and delivers semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform integrates semiconductor technology, microcontrollers, sensors, and software to enhance performance, scalability, and data management. The company offers products such as integrated circuits (ICs), boards, and modules, catering to hyperscalers and system OEMs. The company's solutions focus on data, network, and memory management in AI-driven platforms.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Astera Labs, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Astera Labs

With a volume of 9,263,044, the price of ALAB is down -10.11% at $206.85.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 40 days.

Expert Opinions on Astera Labs

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $216.25.

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Astera Labs, which currently sits at a price target of $200. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from CICC lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $190. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Deutsche Bank continues to hold a Buy rating for Astera Labs, targeting a price of $200. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Astera Labs with a target price of $275.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.