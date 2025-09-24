Humana Unusual Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Humana HUM, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in HUM often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Humana. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 33% bullish and 55% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $44,079, and 8 calls, totaling $903,969.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $250.0 to $280.0 for Humana over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Humana's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Humana's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $250.0 to $280.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Humana Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUM CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $8.3 $7.8 $8.3 $275.00 $539.5K 1.3K 650 HUM CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $30.1 $29.4 $30.1 $250.00 $90.3K 183 0 HUM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $69.0 $64.5 $64.5 $260.00 $70.9K 15 11 HUM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $14.2 $13.8 $13.8 $260.00 $58.0K 273 45 HUM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/26/25 $5.9 $5.1 $5.5 $260.00 $57.7K 626 254

About Humana

Humana is one of the largest private health insurers in the US, and the firm has built a niche specializing in government-sponsored programs, with nearly all its medical membership stemming from Medicare, Medicaid, and the military's Tricare program. Beyond medical insurance, the company provides other healthcare services, including primary-care services, at-home services, and pharmacy benefit management.

Where Is Humana Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 774,205, the HUM's price is down by -0.51%, now at $256.99.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 35 days.

What The Experts Say On Humana

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $315.75.

* An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Humana, maintaining a target price of $315. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Neutral rating for Humana, targeting a price of $312. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group lowers its rating to In-Line with a new price target of $295. * An analyst from Bernstein has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Humana, which currently sits at a price target of $341.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.