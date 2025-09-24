Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Seagate Technology Hldgs

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Seagate Technology Hldgs. Our analysis of options history for Seagate Technology Hldgs STX revealed 42 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 19% of traders were bullish, while 61% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 14 were puts, with a value of $1,625,928, and 28 were calls, valued at $1,897,701.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $110.0 to $300.0 for Seagate Technology Hldgs during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Seagate Technology Hldgs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Seagate Technology Hldgs's whale activity within a strike price range from $110.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

Seagate Technology Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume STX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $42.9 $42.0 $42.92 $230.00 $858.4K 103 200 STX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $31.8 $30.9 $30.9 $250.00 $271.9K 116 88 STX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $25.0 $24.5 $24.5 $270.00 $188.6K 1.7K 81 STX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $117.0 $113.3 $114.5 $125.00 $125.9K 0 11 STX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $121.7 $118.9 $120.46 $110.00 $120.4K 119 10

About Seagate Technology Hldgs

Seagate Technology is a leading supplier of hard disk drives for data storage to the enterprise and consumer markets. It forms a practical duopoly in the market with its chief rival, Western Digital; they are both vertically integrated.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Seagate Technology Hldgs, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Seagate Technology Hldgs's Current Market Status

With a volume of 2,436,403, the price of STX is down -1.86% at $223.89.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Seagate Technology Hldgs

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $227.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Seagate Technology Hldgs, targeting a price of $255. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Seagate Technology Hldgs with a target price of $200. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Seagate Technology Hldgs with a target price of $215. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Seagate Technology Hldgs with a target price of $215. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Bernstein downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $250.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.