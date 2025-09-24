Looking At Eos Energy Enterprises's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Eos Energy Enterprises.

Looking at options history for Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE we detected 108 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $1,164,103 and 102, calls, for a total amount of $14,555,754.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $1.5 and $20.0 for Eos Energy Enterprises, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Eos Energy Enterprises stands at 12772.51, with a total volume reaching 348,512.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Eos Energy Enterprises, situated within the strike price corridor from $1.5 to $20.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EOSE CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $2.1 $1.97 $2.05 $11.00 $409.7K 6.0K 10.4K EOSE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $2.12 $1.97 $2.05 $11.00 $409.5K 6.0K 6.4K EOSE CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $2.1 $2.0 $2.01 $11.00 $401.9K 6.0K 14.6K EOSE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/15/26 $5.7 $5.6 $5.66 $14.00 $243.4K 10 8 EOSE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/31/25 $2.09 $1.85 $2.07 $10.00 $207.0K 5.8K 1.3K

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc designs develop, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial & industrial (C&I) applications. The solutions are used in the utility sector, the renewable energy sector, and the industrial sector. It's flagship product Eos Znyth is a stationary battery energy storage system.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Eos Energy Enterprises, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Eos Energy Enterprises

With a trading volume of 24,631,165, the price of EOSE is up by 1.12%, reaching $10.27.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 41 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Eos Energy Enterprises

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $8.83.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Eos Energy Enterprises options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.