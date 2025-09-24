Decoding Lumentum Holdings's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Lumentum Holdings LITE, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LITE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 21 extraordinary options activities for Lumentum Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 23% leaning bullish and 61% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $447,023, and 13 are calls, amounting to $1,076,482.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $120.0 and $210.0 for Lumentum Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Lumentum Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Lumentum Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $120.0 to $210.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Lumentum Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LITE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $28.5 $28.2 $28.4 $155.00 $142.0K 530 150 LITE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $28.3 $26.9 $28.2 $155.00 $141.0K 530 200 LITE CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $3.1 $2.8 $3.1 $180.00 $124.0K 3.1K 402 LITE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $24.8 $24.7 $24.7 $170.00 $123.5K 728 50 LITE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $25.2 $23.6 $24.45 $160.00 $122.2K 67 51

About Lumentum Holdings

Lumentum Holdings Inc is a California-based technology firm. The company provides two types of optical and photonic products: optical components that are used in telecommunications networking equipment, and commercial lasers for manufacturing, inspection, and life-science lab uses. Its segments are Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The firm is also expanding into new optical applications, such as 3-D sensing laser diode for consumer electronics. It generates maximum revenue from the OpComms segment. The OpComms segment products include a wide range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks for access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul, and submarine (undersea) applications.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Lumentum Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Lumentum Holdings's Current Market Status

With a volume of 2,663,631, the price of LITE is down -0.93% at $162.47.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Lumentum Holdings

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $185.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Citigroup has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $165. * An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lumentum Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $225. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Lumentum Holdings, targeting a price of $165.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Lumentum Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.