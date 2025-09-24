Spotlight on Dick's Sporting Goods: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Dick's Sporting Goods DKS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DKS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Dick's Sporting Goods.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $59,480, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $621,012.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $220.0 to $250.0 for Dick's Sporting Goods over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Dick's Sporting Goods's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Dick's Sporting Goods's whale activity within a strike price range from $220.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

Dick's Sporting Goods Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DKS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $9.7 $9.6 $9.7 $250.00 $210.4K 501 256 DKS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/26/25 $11.2 $10.2 $11.2 $222.50 $202.9K 791 193 DKS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/24/25 $4.0 $3.8 $4.0 $245.00 $82.4K 1.0K 0 DKS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/26/25 $10.9 $10.1 $10.23 $222.50 $68.8K 791 263 DKS PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $3.1 $3.0 $3.1 $220.00 $32.8K 155 173

About Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods is a retailer that offers sports and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment online and in physical stores. The company's legacy business includes more than 700 stores under its own name, more than 100 Golf Galaxy golf specialty stores, and about 50 outlet stores. In September 2025, Dick's acquired multinational retailer Foot Locker. With this move, Dick's added more than 2,300 stores under the Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, atmos, and WSS nameplates in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and EMEA—Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Based in the Pittsburgh area, Dick's was founded in 1948 by the father of current executive chair and controlling shareholder Edward Stack.

In light of the recent options history for Dick's Sporting Goods, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Dick's Sporting Goods's Current Market Status

With a volume of 429,168, the price of DKS is down 0.0% at $228.7.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Dick's Sporting Goods

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $263.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Citigroup has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $280. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Dick's Sporting Goods, targeting a price of $253. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Outperform rating on Dick's Sporting Goods, maintaining a target price of $255. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Outperform rating on Dick's Sporting Goods, maintaining a target price of $255. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $274.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Dick's Sporting Goods options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.