10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/26/25 $440.00 $39.9K 16.2K 112.1K AMZN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/26/25 $225.00 $32.4K 18.3K 41.3K CAVA PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $60.00 $225.0K 3.5K 4.5K RIVN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $12.00 $26.4K 26.5K 800 PENN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/26/25 $19.50 $28.0K 3.0K 768 LCID CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $25.00 $35.3K 13.3K 428 DKS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $250.00 $27.8K 501 311 LULU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $280.00 $88.1K 1.3K 223 VFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/27 $15.00 $36.7K 438 133 BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/27 $200.00 $32.3K 2.4K 39

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 26, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $440.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.9K, with a price of $798.0 per contract. There were 16230 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 112155 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on September 26, 2025. This event was a transfer of 315 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $103.0 per contract. There were 18335 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 41382 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CAVA CAVA, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $225.0K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 3557 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4597 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN RIVN, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 478 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 121 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $219.0 per contract. There were 26538 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 800 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PENN PENN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on September 26, 2025. This event was a transfer of 736 contract(s) at a $19.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $38.0 per contract. There were 3008 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 768 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LCID LCID, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 244 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.3K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 13374 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 428 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKS DKS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 86 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 29 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $960.0 per contract. There were 501 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 311 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LULU LULU, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 177 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 205 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.1K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 1331 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 223 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VFC VFC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 814 day(s) on December 17, 2027. This event was a transfer of 73 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.7K, with a price of $504.0 per contract. There were 438 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 133 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 631 day(s) on June 17, 2027. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.3K, with a price of $3232.0 per contract. There were 2492 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 39 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

