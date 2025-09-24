Behind the Scenes of Constellation Energy's Latest Options Trends

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Constellation Energy CEG, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in CEG often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 21 options trades for Constellation Energy. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 19% bullish and 19% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $45,600, and 20 calls, totaling $1,194,793.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $360.0 for Constellation Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Constellation Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Constellation Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $150.0 to $360.0 in the last 30 days.

Constellation Energy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CEG CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $30.5 $29.9 $30.5 $330.00 $152.5K 472 61 CEG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/26/25 $16.9 $16.0 $16.4 $325.00 $131.2K 210 80 CEG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/26/25 $14.6 $13.8 $14.25 $327.50 $114.0K 103 82 CEG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $194.1 $190.2 $192.25 $150.00 $96.1K 28 0 CEG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $53.4 $49.8 $51.0 $310.00 $86.7K 1.4K 0

About Constellation Energy

Constellation Energy Corp producer of carbon-free energy and a supplier of energy products and services. The company offers generating capacity that includes nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets. It sells electricity, natural gas, and other energy-related products and sustainable solutions to various types of customers, including distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and commercial, industrial, public sector, and residential customers in markets across multiple geographic regions. Its operating segments and reporting units are Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Constellation Energy, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Constellation Energy Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 800,997, with CEG's price up by 1.8%, positioned at $342.7.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 40 days.

Expert Opinions on Constellation Energy

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $374.0.

* An analyst from Scotiabank downgraded its action to Sector Outperform with a price target of $401. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Hold rating for Constellation Energy, targeting a price of $347.

