Check Out What Whales Are Doing With TMO

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Thermo Fisher Scientific. Our analysis of options history for Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 58% of traders were bullish, while 16% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 10 were puts, with a value of $359,154, and 2 were calls, valued at $257,690.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $460.0 and $510.0 for Thermo Fisher Scientific, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Thermo Fisher Scientific's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Thermo Fisher Scientific's whale activity within a strike price range from $460.0 to $510.0 in the last 30 days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TMO CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $20.3 $19.6 $19.6 $480.00 $196.0K 140 0 TMO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $51.4 $49.2 $51.4 $460.00 $66.1K 999 67 TMO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $13.1 $11.4 $12.25 $470.00 $61.6K 288 3 TMO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $64.6 $60.3 $60.3 $480.00 $48.2K 204 12 TMO PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $10.9 $10.5 $10.5 $460.00 $42.0K 145 43

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific sells scientific instruments and laboratory equipment, diagnostics consumables, and life science reagents. The firm operates through four segments as of year-end 2024 (revenue figures include some cross-segment revenue): analytical technologies (17% of sales); specialty diagnostic products (11%); life science solutions (23%); and lab products and services, which includes CRO services (the remainder).

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Thermo Fisher Scientific, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Thermo Fisher Scientific

Currently trading with a volume of 646,516, the TMO's price is down by -0.44%, now at $467.7.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 28 days.

Expert Opinions on Thermo Fisher Scientific

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $550.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

In a positive move, an analyst from Barclays has upgraded their rating to Overweight and adjusted the price target to $550.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.