Amphenol Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Amphenol APH, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in APH usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for Amphenol. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 25% leaning bullish and 66% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $165,100, and 10 are calls, amounting to $1,542,330.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $95.0 and $130.0 for Amphenol, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Amphenol's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Amphenol's significant trades, within a strike price range of $95.0 to $130.0, over the past month.

Amphenol Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $10.8 $10.4 $10.45 $120.00 $208.1K 451 207 APH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $20.3 $19.6 $20.1 $110.00 $201.0K 685 100 APH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $20.2 $19.7 $20.0 $110.00 $200.0K 685 290 APH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $20.1 $19.7 $20.0 $110.00 $180.0K 685 190 APH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $14.9 $14.6 $14.6 $130.00 $146.0K 98 200

About Amphenol

Amphenol is a global supplier of connectors, sensors, and interconnect systems. Amphenol holds the second-largest connector market share globally and sells into the end markets of automotive, broadband, commercial air, industrial, IT and data communications, military, mobile devices, and mobile networks. Amphenol is diversified geographically, with operations in 40 countries.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Amphenol, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Amphenol

With a volume of 1,373,608, the price of APH is up 0.14% at $125.57.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

Expert Opinions on Amphenol

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $145.0.

An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Amphenol, maintaining a target price of $145.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Amphenol options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.