GE Vernova's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards GE Vernova GEV, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GEV usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 25 extraordinary options activities for GE Vernova. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 24% leaning bullish and 56% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $239,652, and 21 are calls, amounting to $991,357.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $350.0 to $920.0 for GE Vernova over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for GE Vernova options trades today is 346.5 with a total volume of 1,243.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for GE Vernova's big money trades within a strike price range of $350.0 to $920.0 over the last 30 days.

GE Vernova Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GEV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $52.8 $52.2 $52.2 $640.00 $104.4K 42 21 GEV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $48.3 $46.4 $47.35 $700.00 $94.7K 849 41 GEV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $48.9 $47.1 $48.0 $700.00 $91.2K 849 21 GEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $353.0 $349.0 $349.0 $350.00 $69.8K 0 2 GEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/26 $29.4 $26.7 $26.7 $880.00 $66.7K 0 25

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is a global leader in the electric power industry, with products and services that generate, transfer, convert, and store electricity. The company has three business segments: power, wind, and electrification. Power includes gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, and steam technologies, providing dispatchable power. The wind segment includes wind generation technologies, inclusive of onshore and offshore wind turbines and blades. Electrification includes grid solutions, power conversion, electrification software, and solar and storage solutions technologies required for the transmission, distribution, conversion, and storage of electricity from the point of generation to point of consumption.

Having examined the options trading patterns of GE Vernova, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of GE Vernova

With a trading volume of 385,747, the price of GEV is up by 0.72%, reaching $637.99.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 28 days from now.

What The Experts Say On GE Vernova

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $662.67.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on GE Vernova, which currently sits at a price target of $668. * An analyst from Melius Research has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $740. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from HSBC continues to hold a Hold rating for GE Vernova, targeting a price of $580.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.