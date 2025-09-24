Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on TSLA Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Tesla TSLA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TSLA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 513 uncommon options trades for Tesla.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 98 are puts, for a total amount of $16,769,646, and 415 are calls, for a total amount of $35,047,096.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $200.0 and $960.0 for Tesla, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Tesla's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Tesla's significant trades, within a strike price range of $200.0 to $960.0, over the past month.

Tesla 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/03/25 $11.65 $11.5 $11.45 $450.00 $331.0K 8.1K 6.8K TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/03/25 $11.65 $11.55 $11.61 $450.00 $177.5K 8.1K 6.7K TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/26/25 $9.2 $9.05 $9.11 $435.00 $146.7K 22.4K 27.2K TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/26/25 $11.55 $11.4 $11.5 $432.50 $128.5K 2.7K 9.1K TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/26/25 $6.45 $6.4 $6.4 $442.50 $128.0K 7.3K 3.7K

About Tesla

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of autonomous driving software. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling more affordable vehicles, a sports car, and offer a robotaxi service. Global deliveries in 2024 were a little below 1.8 million vehicles. The company sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network.

In light of the recent options history for Tesla, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Tesla Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 10,210,433, the price of TSLA is up 1.87% at $433.82.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Tesla

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $478.6.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Tesla options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.