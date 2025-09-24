Palantir Technologies Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Palantir Technologies PLTR, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in PLTR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 27 extraordinary options activities for Palantir Technologies. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 44% leaning bullish and 48% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $420,860, and 20 are calls, amounting to $995,434.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $175.0 and $200.0 for Palantir Technologies, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Palantir Technologies options trades today is 9949.64 with a total volume of 102,837.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Palantir Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $175.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Palantir Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $31.0 $30.95 $30.95 $200.00 $154.7K 4.2K 160 PLTR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/26/25 $1.44 $1.4 $1.42 $175.00 $142.0K 8.9K 3.2K PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/26/25 $1.75 $1.74 $1.74 $185.00 $87.0K 20.8K 14.7K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/26/25 $2.18 $2.11 $2.14 $187.50 $66.9K 24.0K 412 PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/26/25 $2.65 $2.59 $2.59 $185.00 $64.7K 20.8K 8.6K

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. Palantir works only with entities in Western-allied nations and reserves the right not to work with anyone that is antithetical to Western values. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

Present Market Standing of Palantir Technologies

Currently trading with a volume of 5,626,927, the PLTR's price is up by 0.35%, now at $183.19.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 40 days.

What The Experts Say On Palantir Technologies

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $215.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Palantir Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $215.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Palantir Technologies, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.