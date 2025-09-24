Amazon.com's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Amazon.com.

Looking at options history for Amazon.com AMZN we detected 28 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $1,064,286 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $450,374.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $210.0 to $250.0 for Amazon.com during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Amazon.com's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Amazon.com's whale trades within a strike price range from $210.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

Amazon.com 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/15/26 $19.35 $19.3 $19.3 $220.00 $164.2K 1.0K 110 AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/26/25 $2.4 $2.37 $2.4 $222.50 $133.6K 10.5K 3.8K AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $5.65 $5.55 $5.6 $220.00 $120.9K 16.7K 218 AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/26/25 $2.41 $2.36 $2.4 $222.50 $78.0K 10.5K 4.7K AMZN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/21/26 $18.1 $18.05 $18.1 $210.00 $72.2K 218 123

About Amazon.com

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Amazon.com, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Amazon.com Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 6,799,466, with AMZN's price up by 0.79%, positioned at $222.46.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 36 days.

Expert Opinions on Amazon.com

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $266.25.

* An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Outperform rating on Amazon.com, maintaining a target price of $265. * An analyst from Wedbush has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $250. * An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $270. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has elevated its stance to Overweight, setting a new price target at $280.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.