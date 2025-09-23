Smart Money Is Betting Big In MCD Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on McDonald's.

Looking at options history for McDonald's MCD we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $64,830 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $694,940.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $210.0 to $320.0 for McDonald's during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for McDonald's's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of McDonald's's whale trades within a strike price range from $210.0 to $320.0 in the last 30 days.

McDonald's Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MCD CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $43.35 $41.95 $42.46 $300.00 $339.6K 131 80 MCD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $39.25 $39.0 $39.0 $290.00 $97.5K 226 13 MCD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.0 $14.7 $15.0 $300.00 $81.0K 920 73 MCD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $28.1 $27.45 $27.45 $310.00 $71.3K 666 29 MCD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $39.0 $39.0 $39.0 $290.00 $39.0K 226 3

About McDonald's

McDonald's is the largest restaurant owner-operator in the world, with 2024 system sales of $131 billion across more than 43,000 stores and 115 markets. McDonald's pioneered the franchise model, building its footprint through partnerships with independent restaurant franchisees and master franchise partners around the globe. The firm earns roughly 60% of its revenue from franchise royalty fees and lease payments, with most of the remainder coming from company-operated stores across its three core segments: the United States, internationally operated markets, and international developmental/licensed markets.

In light of the recent options history for McDonald's, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

McDonald's's Current Market Status

With a volume of 1,916,758, the price of MCD is down -0.09% at $302.73.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About McDonald's

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $370.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on McDonald's, which currently sits at a price target of $360. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on McDonald's, maintaining a target price of $381.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for McDonald's with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.