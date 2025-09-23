This Is What Whales Are Betting On Citigroup

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Citigroup C, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in C usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 80 extraordinary options activities for Citigroup. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 48% leaning bullish and 43% bearish. Among these notable options, 30 are puts, totaling $2,547,430, and 50 are calls, amounting to $6,341,087.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $37.5 to $145.0 for Citigroup over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Citigroup's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Citigroup's whale activity within a strike price range from $37.5 to $145.0 in the last 30 days.

Citigroup Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $34.95 $34.75 $34.9 $70.00 $1.9M 2.5K 1.9K C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $9.6 $9.45 $9.59 $95.00 $479.0K 7.7K 1.5K C PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $4.35 $4.25 $4.33 $90.00 $227.2K 5.2K 1.1K C CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $6.85 $6.75 $6.8 $100.00 $204.0K 10.9K 1.9K C PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $4.05 $4.0 $4.0 $92.50 $184.4K 337 652

About Citigroup

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Citigroup, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Citigroup

Trading volume stands at 12,634,355, with C's price down by -0.57%, positioned at $102.91.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 21 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Citigroup

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $117.67.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Citigroup, targeting a price of $125. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $123. * An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $105.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Citigroup options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.