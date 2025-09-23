Smart Money Is Betting Big In AVAV Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on AeroVironment AVAV.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AVAV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for AeroVironment.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $174,600, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $557,247.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $350.0 for AeroVironment over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AeroVironment's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AeroVironment's whale trades within a strike price range from $170.0 to $350.0 in the last 30 days.

AeroVironment Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVAV CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $25.0 $23.0 $24.3 $330.00 $243.0K 680 300 AVAV PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $80.2 $79.4 $79.4 $350.00 $119.1K 0 0 AVAV CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/24/25 $20.9 $19.2 $19.2 $290.00 $74.8K 15 80 AVAV CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $21.3 $20.4 $20.75 $290.00 $41.5K 115 34 AVAV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $19.6 $18.8 $19.35 $290.00 $30.9K 115 82

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment Inc supplies unmanned aircraft systems, tactical missile systems, high-altitude pseudo-satellites, and other related services to government agencies within the United States Department of Defense as well as the United States allied international governments. The systems can help with security, surveillance, or sensing, and provide eyes in the sky without needing an actual person, or driver in the sky. The company is a defense technology provider delivering integrated capabilities across air, land, sea, space, and cyber. It develops and deploy autonomous systems, precision strike systems, counter-UAS technologies, space-based platforms, directed energy systems, and cyber and electronic warfare capabilities. Company operates in three segments: UxS, LMS, MW.

Where Is AeroVironment Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,314,650, the price of AVAV is up 1.98% at $293.77.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About AeroVironment

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $300.0.

* An analyst from B of A Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $300. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from BTIG lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $300. * An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $300. * In a cautious move, an analyst from BTIG downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $300.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

