Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AMAT

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Applied Mat.

Looking at options history for Applied Mat AMAT we detected 82 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 34 are puts, for a total amount of $1,594,717 and 48, calls, for a total amount of $3,045,888.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $145.0 to $280.0 for Applied Mat during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Applied Mat options trades today is 1053.75 with a total volume of 43,597.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Applied Mat's big money trades within a strike price range of $145.0 to $280.0 over the last 30 days.

Applied Mat Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $45.0 $44.65 $45.0 $190.00 $337.5K 673 102 AMAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $10.2 $10.0 $10.15 $220.00 $257.8K 1.4K 343 AMAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $45.0 $45.0 $45.0 $190.00 $121.5K 673 27 AMAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $2.62 $2.56 $2.62 $187.50 $82.1K 32 1.0K AMAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $68.95 $68.55 $68.55 $270.00 $75.4K 0 11

About Applied Mat

Applied Materials is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturer in the world. Applied Materials has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Specifically, Applied Materials holds a market share leadership position in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

In light of the recent options history for Applied Mat, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Applied Mat

Currently trading with a volume of 6,588,496, the AMAT's price is up by 0.5%, now at $201.53.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 51 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Applied Mat

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $201.33.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Mizuho downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $175. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Morgan Stanley upgrades its rating to Overweight with a revised price target of $209. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on Applied Mat with a target price of $220.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

