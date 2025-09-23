Wheaton Precious Metals Unusual Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Wheaton Precious Metals WPM, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in WPM often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Wheaton Precious Metals. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 12% bullish and 50% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $36,720, and 7 calls, totaling $266,713.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $47.0 and $117.0 for Wheaton Precious Metals, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Wheaton Precious Metals stands at 314.5, with a total volume reaching 353.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Wheaton Precious Metals, situated within the strike price corridor from $47.0 to $117.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Wheaton Precious Metals Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $15.6 $15.0 $15.0 $100.00 $75.0K 320 53 WPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $39.0 $38.5 $38.8 $70.00 $38.8K 464 10 WPM PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $13.7 $13.4 $13.6 $115.00 $36.7K 19 29 WPM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $58.8 $58.2 $58.5 $50.00 $35.1K 500 6 WPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $53.8 $53.5 $53.65 $55.00 $32.1K 723 6

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp is a precious metal streaming company. The company metal streaming company which generates its revenue primarily from the sale of precious metals (gold, silver and palladium) and cobalt. Its reportable segment includes: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Platinum, Cobalt, and Other.

In light of the recent options history for Wheaton Precious Metals, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Wheaton Precious Metals

Trading volume stands at 1,228,808, with WPM's price up by 0.77%, positioned at $108.5.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 44 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Wheaton Precious Metals

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $116.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Wheaton Precious Metals, which currently sits at a price target of $118. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Raymond James continues to hold a Outperform rating for Wheaton Precious Metals, targeting a price of $114.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Wheaton Precious Metals options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.