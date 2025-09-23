Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on SEDG Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards SolarEdge Technologies SEDG, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SEDG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for SolarEdge Technologies. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 60% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $124,906, and 6 are calls, amounting to $373,338.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $60.0 for SolarEdge Technologies during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in SolarEdge Technologies's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to SolarEdge Technologies's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $20.0 to $60.0 over the preceding 30 days.

SolarEdge Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SEDG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.2 $9.05 $9.05 $35.00 $99.5K 6.8K 146 SEDG CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $3.4 $3.35 $3.4 $45.00 $85.0K 773 253 SEDG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.22 $2.16 $2.16 $60.00 $80.3K 728 396 SEDG PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $4.25 $4.1 $4.2 $39.00 $46.2K 9 231 SEDG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $18.9 $18.85 $18.85 $20.00 $37.7K 3.2K 23

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic installations. The company system consists of power optimizers, inverters, and cloud-based monitoring platform and addresses a broad range of solar market segments, from residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. The company sells its products directly to solar installers, engineering, procurement, and construction firms and indirectly to solar installers through distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers.

In light of the recent options history for SolarEdge Technologies, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is SolarEdge Technologies Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 2,846,464, with SEDG's price up by 1.88%, positioned at $39.3.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 43 days.

What The Experts Say On SolarEdge Technologies

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $21.67.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Guggenheim has decided to maintain their Sell rating on SolarEdge Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $7. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on SolarEdge Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $31. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on SolarEdge Technologies with a target price of $27.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.