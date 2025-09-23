10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GEMI CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $30.00 $52.5K 5.2K 7.2K BULL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $15.00 $26.2K 48.9K 6.9K HOOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/26/25 $128.00 $88.0K 9.3K 5.4K BAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/26/25 $52.50 $27.3K 5.9K 4.3K GLXY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $40.00 $42.3K 8.5K 1.5K SOFI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $40.00 $42.5K 2.9K 513 UPST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $70.00 $27.3K 5.2K 490 COIN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $350.00 $29.1K 4.9K 118 OSCR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $17.00 $69.7K 149 77 COOP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $220.00 $69.8K 471 77

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding GEMI GEMI, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.5K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 5298 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7223 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BULL BULL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 115 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 101 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 48940 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6944 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HOOD HOOD, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on September 26, 2025. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $128.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.0K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 9366 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5463 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BAC BAC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 26, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1301 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $21.0 per contract. There were 5960 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4383 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GLXY GLXY, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 115 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 94 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.3K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 8577 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1543 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SOFI SOFI, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 850 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.5K, with a price of $850.0 per contract. There were 2933 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 513 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPST UPST, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $273.0 per contract. There were 5241 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 490 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN COIN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 115 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 8 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $3640.0 per contract. There were 4987 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 118 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OSCR OSCR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 850 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.7K, with a price of $930.0 per contract. There were 149 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 77 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COOP COOP, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 55 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.8K, with a price of $1270.0 per contract. There were 471 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 77 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.