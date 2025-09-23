10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JOBY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $19.00 $92.5K 246 8.4K GRAB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $7.00 $38.9K 6.3K 6.1K LYFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $25.00 $174.4K 2.2K 3.7K BA CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/03/25 $215.00 $115.0K 1.1K 2.1K BE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $70.00 $630.3K 9.6K 1.0K DAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/26/25 $59.00 $50.7K 959 966 FCEL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.00 $51.8K 2.0K 606 ACHR CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/26 $9.00 $29.4K 3.4K 500 UNP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $230.00 $121.5K 2.9K 420 INOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $75.00 $30.0K 462 322

• Regarding JOBY JOBY, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $92.5K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 246 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8427 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GRAB GRAB, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 850 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 181 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.9K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 6352 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6174 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LYFT LYFT, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 1063 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $174.4K, with a price of $164.0 per contract. There were 2204 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3738 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA BA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on October 3, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $115.0K, with a price of $575.0 per contract. There were 1192 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2152 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BE BE, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $630.3K, with a price of $1265.0 per contract. There were 9625 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1080 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DAL DAL, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on September 26, 2025. Parties traded 643 contract(s) at a $59.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.7K, with a price of $79.0 per contract. There were 959 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 966 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FCEL FCEL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 115 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.8K, with a price of $129.0 per contract. There were 2021 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 606 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ACHR ACHR, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 206 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $294.0 per contract. There were 3471 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UNP UNP, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 59 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $121.5K, with a price of $810.0 per contract. There were 2986 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 420 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INOD INOD, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 462 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 322 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

